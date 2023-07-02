Man makes birthday cake for friend that looks like Instagram chat. Video

The text messages (left) and cake to the friend (right). (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/pablo.rochat).

A man, recently, made a birthday cake that looked exactly like the Instagram chat that he was having with a friend. The man, identified as artist Pablo Rochat collaborated with Instagram to make the cake.

In a video shared on Instagram, the man can be seen texting the friend. He wishes his friend "Happy birthday" and tells him that he is about to make a cake that "looks like this".

When Rochat's friend asks for more details about the cake, he repeats and says "exactly like this".

After posting the message, the video cuts a white cake. Then the cake is cut and the layers within looks exactly like the format of the Instagram chat between Rochat and his friend. The cake also has key details such as the small heart between the cake's layers, just like in the conversation with his friend.

Instagram reacted to the video, saying "love a birthday surprise,"

The video generated several other responses, many of whom appreciated the thought behind making a cake like this.

"That’s so cool cuz technically no matter where the slice comes, the design would stay the same," one user wrote.

"This guy took "Never let them know your next move" to the next level," another user wrote.

"I had some expectations, but this is not what I expected. Amazing. As always," a third user wrote.



