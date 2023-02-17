 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Instagram Channels: All about the new chat feature for content creators

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Meta is rolling out a broadcast chat feature on Instagram that will allow creators to directly engage with their followers.

Meta is rolling out a broadcast chat feature on Instagram that will allow creators to directly engage with their followers. Instagram Channels is a one-to-many messaging tool through which creators can invite their followers to share text, video and photo updates.

Creators can use broadcast channels to help keep their followers updated and share behind-the-scenes moments using text, photo, video, voice notes and polls, Meta said in a note announcing the launch of Instagram Channels.

Only creators will be able to send messages in the Channel they have created. Followers will not be able to post in the channels, but they can read messages, use emoji reactions and vote in polls.

Through Instagram Channels, creators will be able to engage directly with an unlimited audience. All followers are invited to join when a creator starts a broadcast channel and sends the first message.
The feature has been rolled out to a handful of creators in the US and will expand to other countries soon. Already, the waitlist to sign up for this new feature is full.

In the coming months, Instagram will add more features to Channels, including the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collaborations, crowdsource questions for an “ask me anything” and more.