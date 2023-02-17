Instagram Channels: All about the new chat feature for content creators

Instagram Channels will allow creators to engage with their followers at scale

Meta is rolling out a broadcast chat feature on Instagram that will allow creators to directly engage with their followers. Instagram Channels is a one-to-many messaging tool through which creators can invite their followers to share text, video and photo updates.

Creators can use broadcast channels to help keep their followers updated and share behind-the-scenes moments using text, photo, video, voice notes and polls, Meta said in a note announcing the launch of Instagram Channels.

Only creators will be able to send messages in the Channel they have created. Followers will not be able to post in the channels, but they can read messages, use emoji reactions and vote in polls.

Through Instagram Channels, creators will be able to engage directly with an unlimited audience. All followers are invited to join when a creator starts a broadcast channel and sends the first message.

The feature has been rolled out to a handful of creators in the US and will expand to other countries soon. Already, the waitlist to sign up for this new feature is full.

In the coming months, Instagram will add more features to Channels, including the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collaborations, crowdsource questions for an “ask me anything” and more.

How Broadcast Channels will work

Creators who have access to Channels can send the first message from their Instagram inbox, after which their followers will receive a notification to join the channel.

“Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates,” Meta explained.

Followers will be able to leave or mute a channel any time they want.

Only those who are following the creator will be able to join the channel. People who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so if they tap on the “Join broadcast channel” link.