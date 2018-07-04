Instagram apologises for 'mistakenly' taking down photo of two men kissing

Social media platform Instagram apologized after it “mistakenly” removed a photograph of two men kissing, posted by London-based photographer Stella Asia Consonni. The picture was reinstated by the photo sharing app after LGBTQ rights activists castigated the platform for being homophobic.

On June 30, Consonni posted a picture of Jordan Bowen and Luca Lucifer on Instagram which was taken as a part of a series for a British bi-monthly i-D magazine . The photographer clicked a few other pictures as an attempt to explore modern relationships.

While Instagram did not make a statement publicly, it apologised to Consonni through an email which read, “I wanted to reach out personally and sincerely apologise for your picture being taken down. It was removed in error and was reinstated last night."

Consonni told i-D magazine that she was shocked when she received a message from Instagram that the picture “did not follow community guidelines” and was being taken down. After she received the message, she said she went through each and every postulate and “couldn’t find anything applicable to the image – there was no unblurred nipples, no sex, no close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

The photographer was supported by gay rights activists who questioned if Instagram would have removed the picture had that been a “heterosexual couple kissing”.

The post, which is titled "Is pizza the only thing better than love?" gathered a lot of scornful hate messages to which the photographer said, “There still is a long way to go to fight homophobia.”

Meanwhile, Jordan and Luca also responded to the hate saying their seven-year relationship has been reduced to a community guideline. Jordan posted the picture on Instagram saying, “Instagram spoon feeds us with rainbows and hashtags to appear in solidarity but it seems real people in love have no place here. This is discriminatory and archaic and violates our right as a couple.”