Inside first flight to Goa's Mopa airport from Delhi. Watch IndiGo's video

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

IndiGo shared a video of the pilot welcoming passengers onboard the inaugural flight from Delhi to North Goa's Mopa airport.

Scenes from inside the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa's Mopa airport. (Image credit: @IndiGo6E/Twitter)

Moneycontrol News
