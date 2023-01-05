Inside first flight to Goa's Mopa airport from Delhi. Watch IndiGo's video

Scenes from inside the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa's Mopa airport. (Image credit: @IndiGo6E/Twitter)

An IndiGo flight from Delhi landed at the new airport in North Goa’s Mopa on Thursday, becoming one of the first commercial flights to land at the newly-inaugurated facility.

The airline shared a video of the pilot welcoming passengers onboard the inaugural flight from Delhi to North Goa.

“Are we all excited?” the pilot asked the passengers. The passengers responded with loud cheers before plane took off.

“This is exactly what we need on a chilly Delhi winter morning,” the captain said.

“Sunny Goa awaits you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first-ever commercial flight to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa was an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad which ;landed beforethe IndiGo flight from Delhi.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad carrying 179 passengers landed at 9 am at the new airport. There was also a live band performance outside the airport to welcome the passengers.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, the parliamentarian from North Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte welcomed the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.

Naik and Khaunte presented symbolic dummy boarding passes to the passengers who left by that flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the new airport on December 11, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar, the former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Goa.

The first phase of the Rs 2,870 crore Mopa airport project will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, an official earlier said.