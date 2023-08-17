INS Vindhyagiri: Key things to know about India's newest warship

"INS Vindhyagiri" is named after the Vindhyagiri hills in Karnataka and as per PTI, is the sixth ship of the "Project 17A" program. (Image credit: Screengrab from Instagram.com/IndianNavy).

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the country's newest warship-"INS Vindhyagiri"- at Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) facility.

The ship will be equipped with the newest technology and put through intense testing before it is sent to the Indian Navy for commissioning.

"I am happy to be here at the launch of (INS) Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India's maritime capabilities," said President Murmu at the launch of INS Vindhyagiri.

The ship is named after the Vindhyagiri hills in Karnataka and as per PTI, is the sixth ship of the "Project 17A" program.



The ship pays a tribute to the service of its predecessor the "INS Vindhyagiri',the Leander Class ASW Frigate.



As per PTI, the old "Vindhyagiri" had witnessed many challenging operations between July 1981 and June 2012.



The newly-christened "INS Vindhyagiri" is a symbol of India's determination to embrace the naval history while paving the way for an optimistic future of indigenous defence capacities.



Under the "Project 17A" program, four ships by Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) and three ships by GRSE are being constructed. The first five ships under the program were by the GRSE and MDL between 2019 and 2022.



Ships under the "Project 17A" program have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's "Warship Design Bureau", the leading organisation for all warship designs activities.



The launch of "Vindhyagiri" is a testament to India's progress in becoming a self-reliant naval force.



