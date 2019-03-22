Inhabitants of this village pay Rs 2.4 lakh per month for drinking water!

On World Water Day (March 22), people are reminded about sustainable management of freshwater resources.

However, far from all the celebrations and closed-door preaching, a village in Telangana reels under severe water crisis even to this day.

Ever since the 24 borewells meant for public use in Atmakur village started drying up, residents have been buying 20-litre cans of potable water every day.

Prabhhu Singh, who runs a kirana store located at the entrance of the village, confirms the same saying he purchases water to meet the basic needs of his family daily.

Speaking to The Hindu, an elderly resident of the village, Dhanampally Bakkaiah, said: “Every day we get only one or two pots of water as our house is located far from the water connection point. Being old what I can do except compromise with the available water.”

Just like Bakkaiah, many of Atmakur's 5,000 odd residents cannot afford buying water daily. They are left with no option but to make do with whatever water is available at the public borewells.

A local minister concurred, saying: "There is a grave drinking water problem in the village and we are not getting Mission Bhagiratha water yet. Though there are 24 borewells in the village many of them have already dried up and some are yielding very little water. Not everyone is in a position to purchase water. Every day, about 400 water bubble top cans are being sold in the village."

Each bubble top can is worth Rs 20 and given that 400 bottles are sold daily, it adds up to Rs 8,000 per day.