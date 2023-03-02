 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Influenza outbreak in several cities; patients report severe, longer sickness

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

In India, influenza virus circulation usually peaks during the monsoon season between June-September with secondary peaks during winter seen between November-February

Various parts of the country seem to be in the grip of a viral fever, with a large number of people in several cities reporting severe flu symptoms and longer infections.

The influenza infection, which is characterised by fever, cold and cough that lasts several days and may make many in the family sick serially, is being seen for a longer duration for most patients, experts say.

According to doctors, patients when tested for COVID-19 are generally testing negative.

Influenza back to pre-COVID levels

