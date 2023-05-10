Influencer says she and her boyfriend cooked a part of her knee in pasta and ate it

Spanish content creator Paula Gonu used her knee cartilage to cook pasta. (Image credit: @paulagonu/Instagram)

Spanish content creator Paula Gonu recently revealed in a podcast that she cooked and ate a part of her knee which was removed during surgery following an illness. The 30-year-old cooked a portion of her knee cartilage, called the meniscus, in a spaghetti bolognese she made for herself and her partner.

Gonu said that after the surgery, the doctor had asked her if she wanted to keep it, "I told him 'Yes,'" she said on 'CLUB 113' podcast on YouTube. She added that the surgeon then "put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted." And then, a week later, Gonu decided to eat it because the cartilage was a part of her and she wanted to put it back into her body.

It started off with Gonu and her partner joking around with the idea of cooking her own knee. "I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body," she said as per a translation by Yahoo. "Then I made a Bolognese and put it in and we ate it. I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”

According to the influencer, she did not find the act weird as people eat the bones, cartilage, and other parts of "worse animals".

Some people were, however, horrified by the revelation.

“At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?” one user commented on YouTube. “I almost threw up a thousand times in the first few minutes talking about food,” another added.