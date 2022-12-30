 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industry leaders discuss 'Hybrid and Beyond' at the Project Management South Asia Conference 2022

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

The Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC) was recently held at the Nehru Centre at Worli in Mumbai. The 2-day conference was hosted by the Project Management Institute Mumbai Chapter, one of the largest chapters in the South Asia region.

Project Management Institute is the world's leading for-purpose membership association for project management professionals and changemakers to learn, network, share, influence and grow.

PMSAC 2022 brought together industry and business professionals, chapter leaders, practitioners and the project management community from around the region, to exchange information on best practices, technology, latest trends and learn from thought-provoking addresses by industry leaders.

The 14th edition of the PMSAC flagship event was centred around the theme - ‘Hybrid and Beyond’, where industry leaders and experts across diverse industries shared their views about the hybrid working model, how workplaces are facing challenges, adapting for a better future, and their success stories. The discussion also covered critical aspects such as how cross functional teams are working together to achieve organisational goals, how project management plays an important role in ensuring timely project deliverables, role of project management methodologies, how leaders are adapting and implementing hybrid leadership styles, hybrid technologies and innovations, how should teams prepare themselves for a rapidly evolving environment and more.

Post-pandemic, the hybrid working model has gained prominence among organisations across the globe. Although it has been a boon for many, some organisations are struggling with the challenges that come along with a hybrid model, such as miscommunication, poor coordination, digital skills gaps, social isolation and poor work-life balance.

The visionary speakers at the event highlighted different insightful aspects of a hybrid working style and discussed its impact on work, lives and society. There were expert discussions on several new-age concepts such as hybrid program management, design thinking, data visualisation in program management, contingency planning and drone start-up challenges, concerning India Inc. and the countries socio-economic scenario at large.