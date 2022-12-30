Industry leaders discuss 'Hybrid and Beyond' at the Project Management South Asia Conference 2022

The Project Management South Asia Conference (PMSAC) was recently held at the Nehru Centre at Worli in Mumbai. The 2-day conference was hosted by the Project Management Institute Mumbai Chapter, one of the largest chapters in the South Asia region.

Project Management Institute is the world's leading for-purpose membership association for project management professionals and changemakers to learn, network, share, influence and grow.

PMSAC 2022 brought together industry and business professionals, chapter leaders, practitioners and the project management community from around the region, to exchange information on best practices, technology, latest trends and learn from thought-provoking addresses by industry leaders.

The 14th edition of the PMSAC flagship event was centred around the theme - ‘Hybrid and Beyond’, where industry leaders and experts across diverse industries shared their views about the hybrid working model, how workplaces are facing challenges, adapting for a better future, and their success stories. The discussion also covered critical aspects such as how cross functional teams are working together to achieve organisational goals, how project management plays an important role in ensuring timely project deliverables, role of project management methodologies, how leaders are adapting and implementing hybrid leadership styles, hybrid technologies and innovations, how should teams prepare themselves for a rapidly evolving environment and more.

Post-pandemic, the hybrid working model has gained prominence among organisations across the globe. Although it has been a boon for many, some organisations are struggling with the challenges that come along with a hybrid model, such as miscommunication, poor coordination, digital skills gaps, social isolation and poor work-life balance.

The visionary speakers at the event highlighted different insightful aspects of a hybrid working style and discussed its impact on work, lives and society. There were expert discussions on several new-age concepts such as hybrid program management, design thinking, data visualisation in program management, contingency planning and drone start-up challenges, concerning India Inc. and the countries socio-economic scenario at large.

The event was attended by over 500 project professionals from multiple industries including leaders and eminent personalities. The event was graced by the presence of senior executives from BNY Mellon, Tata Industries, Cipla, Amazon Web Services, and many more. The conference commenced with a video message from Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO, PMI, followed by valuable insights shared by Dr. Srini Srinivasan – Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia, on staying relevant through a perpetual transformation mindset. Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia said, “PMSAC is a celebration of the project management profession and a conduit for our vibrant community of professionals to learn and grow through networking and peer engagement. Projects are going beyond the obvious to reshape the world as we know it and project management lies at the heart of it. The role of project management is to guide from confusion and chaos to order and security” Sudish Panicker, Managing Director and Head, BNY Mellon Operations, India, threw light on a very relevant topic, leading in a hybrid world which focused on leading with empathy and balancing your voice with the voices of others. He spoke about an amoebic approach to working that is more impactful in a hybrid world. In the next session, Shailesh Gandhi, former Central Information Commissioner and RTI activist, threw light on the importance of having timely justice delivery and governance systems along with the solutions for improving the same. Sandeep Kumar – Founder & CEO, ProductDossier Solutions took over the stage and brewed insightful conversations on building project management culture for better project margins. It was followed by a key address by the CEO, One India Business at Cipla, Achin Gupta, on reimagining the future of work. The second day began with meaningful conversations on removing gender barriers by female officers of the Indian Navy of Project Navika Sagar Parikrama who shared their experiences of the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by the all-women crew. The next session was taken up by leadership coach Brigadier Sushil Bhasin emphasising on how effective communication in the diverse, disruptive and digital world is crucial to successfully execute projects and how military forces are implementing these to tirelessly serve the nation. Vishal Verma – Construction Program Implementation Manager, Burns & McDonnell, explained how a laser focus on organisational culture can be the make-or-break factor in client success. Renu Menon, Sr Practice Manager, AWS ProServe, highlighted the importance of leveraging technology for driving outcomes. An insightful fireside chat between Dr. Srini Srinivasan and K. R. S. Jamwal (Executive Director, Tata Industries) left the audience thinking about the importance of curiosity. The discussion also touched upon the key drivers that encourage the culture of innovation at the Tata Group. There were parallel track sessions covering topics like drones and drone startup challenges, role of design thinking and data visualization in project management, and hybrid project management for better outcomes. The conference was a great opportunity to get useful and latest insights from thought leaders on everything project management. The participants exchanged ideas, shared their knowledge and views and in turn gave back to the community. The grand event supported by ZOHO Projects, ProductDossier and Burns & McDonnell also served as a networking opportunity for project management leaders. During the 2-day conference, the Project Management Institute also announced winners of the PMI South Asia Awards Program, which annually recognises and honours the outstanding project teams in the region, that deliver superior results through the exemplary application of project management principles. The winners of PMI South Asia Awards Program 2022 - Project of the Year are awarded under several award categories and here is the winners’ list: · Contribution to the Community: UST for ‘Transforming lives through Education’ · Category Micro: IBM for ‘D365 SCM CRM Roll out in Europe’ · Category Small: Bosch for ‘Engine Management System Development’ · Category Medium: Tata Advanced Systems for ‘Medical Oxygen Plant’ · Category Large: Larsen & Toubro Hydro for 'New Water Injection South-R' · Special Recognition: BumbleB Trust for 'EdTech Kalvi 40: Enabling holistic education for rural schools' project The Project Management South Asia Conference 2022 was a grand success with lots of key takeaways. The audience heard articulate speakers expounding on the theme of 'Hybrid and Beyond'. The thought-provoking conversations helped the project community emerge triumphant and continue to remain in the forefront of organizational success. Moneycontrol journalists are not involved in article creation.

