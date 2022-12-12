 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indore cop, 24, goes undercover as college student to crack this major case

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

How Shalini Chouhan, a newly-inducted cop, obtained crucial information for her team.

(Representational image)

A newly-inducted cop in Madhya Pradesh quietly slipped into the crowd of students at a medical college to catch suspects in a ragging case that made national headlines this year, The Times of India reported.

Shalini Chouhan, 24, walked through the MGM Medical College in Indore  dressed like every other student -- in a top and jeans, carrying a bag full of books.

She would spend her hours at the college canteen, appearing at intervals so she wouldn't arouse suspicion.

 

Chouhan had to speak to a lot of people, something she found challenging as a shy person.

"I was told by my seniors to share things with the students which would ease them towards talking to me," she told The Times of India.

That worked. She managed to extract crucial details from the students she spoke to. "Slowly, we could single out the seniors who were ragging freshers,” she said.