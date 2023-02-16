 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Indian company shuts staff computers after working hours

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Is this the correct way to ensure work-life balance? A debate ensues on LinkedIn after an HR professional's post.

Should work-life balance be forced like this? (Image credit: Tanvi Khandelwal/LinkedIn)

Work-life balance has become even more of a talking point in pandemic years and there are many companies who are taking it seriously.

Among them is SoftGrid Computers, an Information Technology company based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, that automatically shuts down staff's computers if they work past their shift timings, according to a viral LinkedIn post.

A human resources professional for the company shared a photo of herself sitting on her desk, a "warning" message flashing on her computer screen.

"Your shift time is over," the alert read. "The office system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go home!"