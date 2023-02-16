This Indian company shuts staff computers after working hours

Should work-life balance be forced like this? (Image credit: Tanvi Khandelwal/LinkedIn)

Work-life balance has become even more of a talking point in pandemic years and there are many companies who are taking it seriously.

Among them is SoftGrid Computers, an Information Technology company based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, that automatically shuts down staff's computers if they work past their shift timings, according to a viral LinkedIn post.

A human resources professional for the company shared a photo of herself sitting on her desk, a "warning" message flashing on her computer screen.

"Your shift time is over," the alert read. "The office system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go home!"

The professional, Tanvi Khandelwal, said her company believed in fostering a flexible and happy working environment.

"I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood," she declared.

Khandelwal's LinkedIn post has collected over 3.3 lakh likes but drawn mixed reactions.

Some users lauded her organisation for taking a step in the right direction.

"Great initiative," one user wrote.

"It's great to see a company taking a proactive approach to work-life balance," another said. "The reminder to not work outside of business hours is a small but significant gesture."

Others enquired about open positions in the company.

"I totally would love to work in a place like this," a LinkedIn user said.

"This is amazing," read one comment. "Hopefully there will be a vacancy soon because this is the life for me. The REAL work-life balance."

But there were others who said forcing work-life balance in such a way wasn't a good idea and it will likely increase stress among workers.

"This is reverse psychology which will create pressure to meet deadlines early," one user wrote. "We should avoid controlling human behaviours. Let the employees manage their timelines."

"Its too much pressure," another person said. "I can imagine after a bunch of meetings I have to attend, I can’t finish up important stuff because my laptop will shut down."

"I'd be upset, if someone did this in the middle of an inspirational thought," one user said, joining the debate. "I'd completely lose it, and be upset."

Another person described it as a tactic to pressurise employees.

"It seems to me, a well researched, diplomatic trick of the company to create more pressure to the employees, by creating tight time frame to complete a job," they wrote.

"Good initiative for some maybe but not for me," one professional said. "I'll be bothered by this, I would love the flexibility to turn it off or on when I want, not based on a set timer."