Indonesian woman fakes death, posts photos of 'corpse' to avoid repaying debt

The woman posted photos of her "corpse" on her daughter's Facebook account. (image: ibe.ifunanya/Facebook)

An Indonesian woman faked her own death and posted photos of her “corpse” on her daughter’s Facebook account to evade a woman who she owed money to, in an elaborate yet bizarre lie.

Liza Dewi Pramita had taken a loan of around Rs 22,000 from an associate Maya Gunawan and was due to pay her back on November 20. She asked for an extension till December 6 and that day too passed by but she was unable to return the money. Cut to December 12, Maya Gunawan was shocked to see Pramita had “died” when she logged in to Facebook, courtesy a post from her daughter.

The post claimed Pramita had died in a car crash near her house and that she would be buried around 600 km away from home. The post also had photographs of Pramita, shrouded, with cotton in her nostrils. Another photo showed a dead body being wheeled away in a hospital.

Pramita’s daughter reportedly said that she had not posted the photos or the news about her mother’s “death”. She claimed her mother logged into her Facebook account and posted the fictional story about her “death” to avoid paying the loan to Gunawan.

While the photos of her “corpse” were orchestrated, the picture where she was wheeled away in a hospital was a still from a TV show.

Gunawan, on discovering the elaborate ploy to con her, unearthed the truth and spoke to local media about it. She said while she has not yet gone to the police, Pramita is now unreachable.