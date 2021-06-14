Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido dies of heart attack at 36

Indonesia's Markis Kido (R) and Hendra Setiawan celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's badminton doubles final at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province November 20, 2010. (PC-REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men's doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.