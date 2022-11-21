Indonesia earthquake - 'Fled through emergency stairs': Woman describes fear, panic

The earthquake in Indonesia’s main island Java, that killed at least 44 and injured over 300, made its presence felt in the country's capital Jakarta, about 100 km away. Though there were no reports of casualties or major damage in Jakarta, strong tremors were felt, forcing people to rush out of buildings.

The tremor rattled high-rises in the city.

A woman in Jakarta described feeling strong tremors as the earthquake rattled Java. The woman, whose Twitter handle is @salahsambungya, was at her home in a high-rise in south central Jakarta when the earthquake took place.

“My residence in South Central Jakarta, Indonesia felt the quake really intensely, guys,” she tweeted. The residents rushed downstairs using the emergency stairs. The woman has also shared a video of people gathered outside the building.

“And I just had my wallets, smartphones, and e-cigs with me when I fled through the emergency stairs. Women generally followed suit in my apartment,” she said in her Twitter thread.

"However, I was unable to put my bra on.”

“I simply had a black boxer, a loose-fitting t-shirt, and slip-on sandals when I descended,” she said.

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran for the exits of their building in Jakarta as the quake struck. "I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," she said. "I feel a bit dizzy now and my legs are also a bit cramped because I had to walk downstairs from the 14th floor." The shallow, 5.6-magnitude earthquake which shook Java, damaged buildings and triggered a landslide. The country's meteorological agency warned residents near the quake to watch out for more tremors. (With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

