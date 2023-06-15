English
    Indigo, Vistara cancel flights last minute, cause stress: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal

    Anupam Mittal and his family were going to attend a funeral of a loved one when their flights were rescheduled.

    Ankita Sengupta
    June 15, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST
    Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal is also a judge on Shark Tank India

    Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Thursday said that domestic airlines Indigo, and Vistara cancel flights last minute when they don't have enough passengers, causing inconvenience to existing flyers who are then moved to alternative flights.

    His remark comes after Mittal and his family were going to attend a funeral of a loved one when their flights were rescheduled. "Clear pattern emerging on Indian airlines especially Vistara and Indigo when they don’t have enough load on a flight, they cancel last minute with impunity and without giving any reasons and combine with an earlier or later flight and call it ‘rescheduling’," he tweeted.


    Anupam Mittal also urged his followers to retweet his message so that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) takes note of the matter and saves passengers, especially senior citizens, from inconvenience and stress.

    But soon, a Twitter user pointed out that as airlines, clubbing flights is the right thing to especially because it would reduce carbon emissions. "So if the load is not enough then is it not the right thing to do? These aircraft already produce so much emission. Time to think about global warming very seriously. If they don't have (enough) load it's good to club two aircraft loads and make a full load. Of course with enough planning time," wrote Yogesh Sharma (@bittllii).

    Responding to it, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Try telling that to somebody going to attend their loved one's funeral." In a separate tweet, he added, "My family just had a flight cancelled and another rescheduled… no reasons given."

    There has been no response from either of the airlines yet.

