Indigo pilot refuses to fly citing fatigue, flight diverted to Delhi

The Indigo flight to Chennai was diverted to Delhi.

An Indigo flight from Lucknow to Chennai was diverted to Delhi on Sunday after a pilot refused to take off from the Uttar Pradesh capital citing fatigue.

The incident took place on Indigo 6E-518, which started from Dehradun and stops at Lucknow before flying to its destination of Chennai. The crisis unfolded at the Lucknow airport when the pilot refused to proceed to Chennai. The plane had landed in Lucknow at 8:20 pm.

The pilot cited FDTL (flight duty time limitation) norms for not flying further, sources told Moneycontrol.

The Delhi to Lucknow flight was delayed by around two hours due to weather conditions. The time limitation norms kicked in when the flight landed in Lucknow, sources added.

A Twitter user shared screenshots of messages from his wife who was on the flight.

“Captain is exhausted it seems. He cannot do it anymore,” Sameer Mohan’s wife wrote in WhatsApp messages.

“So he asked someone (some other captain) to take us.”

Responding to another passenger, Indigo cited “operation reasons” for the delay from the Lucknow airport.

“Pilots parked the flight and walked off. Crew has no information and they are very tired too. Too poor situation handling by @IndiGo6E,” passenger Ketharinath Kamalanathan said in a series of tweets.

He also accused the airline of not giving proper food and refreshments to passengers during the ordeal which lasted for over nine hours, as well as poor communication from the airline.

This is the second such case in a week in which a pilot has refused take-off. Last Sunday, around 350 passengers on an Air India flight from London to Delhi were stranded in Jaipur for about three hours after their pilot refused to fly citing flight duty time limitations and duty hours.

The flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi. The pilot refused to proceed to Delhi after the flight got clearance to head to the national capital, citing working hours, India Today had reported. After several hours, a replacement crew was arranged, and the flight proceeded to Delhi.