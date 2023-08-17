Indigo pilot collapses at Nagpur boarding gate, dies before Pune flight

The Indigo pilot collapsed at the Nagpur airport's boarding gate. (Representational image)

An Indigo pilot collapsed at the boarding gate of the Nagpur airport and died on Thursday, shortly before he was to operate a flight to Pune. This is the second such incident in India in two days, in which a pilot has died.

"We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," Indigo said in a statement.

A day before his death, the pilot had operated in two sectors - Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur – in the early hours, between 3 am and 7 am, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

"Thereafter the pilot had 27 hours of rest and was scheduled for four sectors today with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his first sector," the aviation regulator said.

On Wednesday morning, a Qatar Airways pilot died while operating a flight from Delhi to Doha. Flight QR 579 was forced to divert to Dubai due to a medical emergency involving the 51-year-old pilot who could not be revived. The senior pilot had operated SpiceJet's inaugural flight in 2005.

On Monday, another pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a flight from Miami to Chile. Ivan Andaur, 56, was flying flight LA505 with 271 passengers aboard when he suffered a cardiac arrest, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.