Indigo pilot changed after passengers protest flight diversion, aborted landings. Videos

The IndiGo pilot was changed before resuming the journey to Mumbai. (Representational)

An IndiGo flight, traveling from Lucknow to Mumbai, faced a series of challenges on Tuesday afternoon when the pilot failed to land at the intended destination. The flight was eventually diverted to Udaipur, resulting in scenes of agitation among the passengers. The aircraft finally returned to Mumbai at 8 pm after a pilot change was made due to protests by passengers at Udaipur Airport.

Originally scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1.15 pm, the flight encountered difficulties during its journey. According to the airline, the diversion was attributed to adverse weather conditions. However, passengers onboard the flight claimed that the pilot had aborted two landing attempts in Mumbai before making a third attempt in Udaipur, where the aircraft safely touched down.

Expressing their frustration, one passenger took to Twitter, stating, "This is Indigo Flight #6E2441. Left for Mumbai from Lucknow at 11:10 am and was supposed to reach at 1:15 pm, got diverted to Udaipur and landed at 3:15 pm, all passengers still sitting in the aircraft with no clear information. This is really disgraceful @IndiGo6E," while tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



This is Indigo Flight #6E2441.

Left for Mumbai from Lucknow at 1110 and was suppose to reach at 1315, got diverted to Udaipur and landed at 1515, all passengers still sitting in the aircraft with no clear information.

This is really disgraceful @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia… pic.twitter.com/DddNAHDLeb — Jaspreet Singh (@Jaspreet68BJP) June 13, 2023

Upon landing in Udaipur, the passengers demanded a change of pilot and refused to disembark from the aircraft. Several passengers voiced their complaints on social media, addressing the civil aviation minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

One passenger tweeted, "Flight Indigo 6E 2441 (Lko to Mumbai) not able to land in Mumbai due to poor management of Indigo Team. There are chances either Airbus malfunctioned or pilot not able to handle… Intervention needed."

One passenger stated more details adding that nine passengers out of 200 deplaned at Udaipur. He added that one threw up on the plane.

An IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged the role of bad weather in the pilot's decision to divert to Udaipur.

READ: ‘Indigo ki audacity’: Founder's rant after Rs 21,000-ticket to Ahmedabad

The spokesperson stated, “Due to bad weather, the pilot could not land in Mumbai and decided to go to Udaipur… After landing in Udaipur, he said he was fatigued and hence asked for crew replacement. This took some time and the flight left after 6 pm.”