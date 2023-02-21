 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Denied boarding for being late, IndiGo passenger makes hoax call about bomb on flight

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

A 59-year-old man, who was denied boarding on his Hyderabad-Chennai flight for turning up late at the airport in Hyderabad on Monday, allegedly made a hoax call to the police saying there was a bomb on the plane, officials said.

An IndiGo passenger made a hoax bomb call on a Chennai-bound flight

A 59-year-old man, who was denied boarding on his Hyderabad-Chennai flight for turning up late at the airport in Hyderabad on Monday, allegedly made a hoax call to the police saying there was a bomb on the plane, officials said.

Police in Hyderabad said the Police Control Room received a call at about 10.30 am stating that there is a bomb in the flight (No. 6E-6151) and it needed to be stopped immediately.

This resulted in the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) to assemble and inquire into the call, police said.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the passenger, who arrived late to the airport, allegedly resorted to the hoax call about a bomb on the plane.