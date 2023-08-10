Indigo passenger leaves behind bag with Rs 80,000 at Bengaluru airport: Report

Rajinder Sachdeva was travelling to Delhi from Bengaluru in an Indigo flight. (Representational Photo).

A passenger recently left behind a bag that had Rs 80,000 and documents at Bengaluru airport before boarding a flight to Delhi, a Times of India report said.

60-year-old Rajinder Sachdeva, who was flying to Delhi from Bengaluru in a Indigo flight 6E 2406 on July 29 was carrying another bag along with the one that contained the money and the documents and realised that he had left one of his bags behind at the airport before boarding the flight.

"He was carrying two small bags and during the pre-departure security check by CISF, forgot to collect one black bag containing Rs 80,000, some documents and ID cards. Only after boarding did he realise he had left behind the bag," Sachdeva's daughter Kokil said.

She immediately spoke to authorities at Bengaluru airport's "Lost and Found" section and raised a complaint regarding the missing bag.

After her father arrived in Delhi, they followed up with the authorities who informed them that a complaint had to be registered with the airport police station who would then check for the bag with the help of CCTV cameras.

On Friday, they received an update from Bengaluru airport authorities saying that the bag had been found, but without the money.

"We received communication from Bengaluru airport on Friday via email and contacted the authorities to hear the good news that the bag had been located. But much to our shock, they said it contained all the specified items except for the cash," she said.

After raising the issue of the lost money, Sachdeva's daughter got a message from the airport that the full amount of Rs 80,000 was found in the bag.

A family friend was later informed to collect the bag from the airport and Sachdeva is likely to receive the bag next week.