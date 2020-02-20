IndiGo offers domestic flights for Rs 999, international tickets starting at Rs 3,499 during sale period

Indian budget airline IndiGo has extended its Rs 999 offer on domestic tickets. The offer is valid until February 23, 2020, as mentioned on IndiGo’s website.

The domestic sale offer is valid for tickets booked for travel between March 1 and September 30, 2020. Flyers need to book the tickets at least 15 days prior to the departure to avail the offer. Furthermore, the lowest one-way fare of Rs 999 will be available on limited seats.

Flyers can avail the offers on routes starting from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Amritsar, etc.

Some of the flight fares include Rs 1,699 on Delhi-Ahmedabad, Rs 1,699 on Delhi-Amritsar, Rs 2,049 on Delhi-Hyderabad, Rs 2,599 on Delhi-Mumbai, Rs 2,799 on Delhi-Bengaluru, Rs 2,999 on Delhi- Bhubaneshwar, etc.

From Mumbai, the airline is offer tickets to Kozhikode starting at Rs 1,653*. The Mumbai-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Chennai route would cost Rs 1,858* and Rs 2,022, respectively.

IndiGo has also announced a four-day sale on its international flight bookings for the same dates, i.e. between March 1 and September 30. “ The sale, effective from February 18, 2020, to February 21, 2020, will offer the customers an all-inclusive fare on international flights, starting at a nominal price of INR 3499,” IndiGo said in its release.

During the sale, tickets for international destinations will be available starting at Rs 3,499.