IndiGo misplaces student’s luggage, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the rescue

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stepped in to help a student who tweeted about her “horrible experience” with IndiGo, saying that the airline delayed the delivery of her luggage after making her travel to four different airports in one day.

This happened after a day of disruptions for IndiGo on July 2, when more than 56 percent of the airline's flights were delayed, mostly due to crew members calling in sick.

Anoushka was among the thousands of IndiGo passengers affected by the delays. She complained about the experience on Twitter, saying that her luggage failed to arrive at her destination despite the fact that the low cost airline made her shuttle between four different airports in 24 hours.

"Had the most horrible experience travelling with IndiGo, because of their incompetency and delays, I had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach my destination,” wrote Anoushka, whose Twitter bio identifies her as a student of National Law University – Jodhpur.

“When I finally did reach, I find out my check in luggage isn't delivered yet,” she said, adding that IndiGo staff asked her to return to the airport the next day to collect her luggage.

Anoushka slammed the airline for the physical and mental exhaustion it put her through, pointing out that would take her anywhere between Rs 700 to 800 to travel from her college to the airport to collect her luggage.

“At least have the decency to refund partially or fully for this horrible experience… my college is on the outskirts and it takes around 700-800 bucks for a cab to reach airport, apart from paying for your ridiculously inflated ticket prices, y'all are also making me pay for YOUR incompetence,” she wrote on Twitter, where her complaint reached Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care. https://t.co/DuKsvXojwS

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 4, 2022

The minister intervened and managed to get the student’s luggage delivered to her hostel in a move that has won hearts on the microblogging platform.

“Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care,” Scindia, 51, tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a clarification from IndiGo regarding the massive nationwide flight delays.