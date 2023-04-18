IndiGo flyers stuck in Delhi flight for 1.5 hours before takeoff: 'Doors closed, no ventilation'

An IndiGo flyer has claimed that his Delhi to Ranchi flight scheduled to fly at 2 pm on Tuesday did not take off for 1.5 hours and all the while passengers were made to wait in stifling conditions with doors of the aircraft closed and without any air conditioning.

Dr Deepak Kurup took to Twitter to ask for help from the IndiGo airlines' social media team.

"Indigo flight no. 2093 terminal 2 Delhi airport. Delhi to Ranchi flight 2 pm was supposed to fly and doors closed no ventilation," he tweeted. "It's been 1 hour 25 minutes we are inside this. Take necessary action against those who have not taken care of this thing."

Responding to the tweet, IndiGo airlines' social media team wrote, "Hi, we truly regret the discomfort, sir. Our air conditioning is powered by the plane's engine. As soon as the flight takes off, the AC kicks in. Further, we are highlighting this with our concerned team for review."

Last week, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar came under the scanner when a cockroach was found on a passenger's tray table. In a video shared on Twitter, the cockroach can be seen roaming around the table when the passenger is having his snack.

