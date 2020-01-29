App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo ban: Kunal Kamra's Twitter following takes off after Arnab Goswami incident

Since Kamra posted the video on Twitter, it has rapidly gained traction and became viral across all social media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image :Twitter
Image :Twitter
 
 
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra garnered a lot of attention when he posted a video on Twitter where he accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo Airlines flight.

The video rapidly gained traction and became viral across all social media. Kamra has been suspended from flying with IndiGo, Air India, Jet and GoAir since then. Citizens are divided about their opinion on the issue.

After these events, Kamra’s Twitter account has gained 10 times more followers in half a day than his usual average for the entire day.

As per a statistical analysis on socialblade, Kamra’s Twitter account has gained close to 24,270 accounts since he posted the video on January 28, bringing his total up to 806,568 followers. His daily average has also increased from to 3,291 followers, up from 2,500 followers while his monthly count has reached 89,460 followers. However, the live count on the tool shows his follower count continuing to rise on January 29.

Kamra also put out two statements on Twitter after he posted the video. In his first statement, Kamra said he gave Goswami a "monologue" on his opinion on Goswami's journalism.

"I did exactly what Republic TV journalists do to people in their private/public spaces and I don’t regret it. I’m not sorry for it. I don’t think I did anything wrong/criminal. Don’t let this be about my bravado. I do apologise to every passenger except one," Kamra said in his statement, adding that he did it for "Rohit", referring to Rohith Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar whose suicide in 2015 sparked nation-wide agitations.



First Published on Jan 29, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Air India #Arnab Goswami #Indigo Airlines #Kunal Kamra #SpiceJet

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.