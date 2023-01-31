IndiGo advertises poha as fresh salad and Twitter isn't buying it

It’s bad enough to have chai appropriated as chai tea latte in the west, but when one Indian airline advertised poha as “fresh salad,” a lot of people couldn’t digest it. IndiGo referred to the beloved Indian breakfast dish as “fresh salad” in a post on January 28, drawing the ire of Twitter users who rushed to inform the airline that poha is, in fact, very different from salad.

“Fresh salads. Made today, served today,” IndiGo wrote alongside a picture of a bowl full of poha. Poha is a dish of flattened rice tossed with spices, veggies and peanuts, usually garnished with a squeeze of lemon.

“If you are talking to Indians, by no measure is this a salad- it's poha,” one Twitter user said in response to IndiGo’s post.



“IndiGo has renamed poha as salad,” another remarked.

Several others ribbed the airline for mislabelling the dish, while some shared memes



“Poha” soon began to trend on Twitter as more and more people joined the meme fest