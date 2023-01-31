IndiGo advertises poha as fresh salad and Twitter isn't buying it

IndiGo airlines shared a post referring to poha as salad (Image: IndiGo6E/Twitter)

It’s bad enough to have chai appropriated as chai tea latte in the west, but when one Indian airline advertised poha as “fresh salad,” a lot of people couldn’t digest it. IndiGo referred to the beloved Indian breakfast dish as “fresh salad” in a post on January 28, drawing the ire of Twitter users who rushed to inform the airline that poha is, in fact, very different from salad.

“Fresh salads. Made today, served today,” IndiGo wrote alongside a picture of a bowl full of poha. Poha is a dish of flattened rice tossed with spices, veggies and peanuts, usually garnished with a squeeze of lemon.



Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

“If you are talking to Indians, by no measure is this a salad- it's poha,” one Twitter user said in response to IndiGo’s post.