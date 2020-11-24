India's tour of Australia 2020: Shikhar Dhawan clicks selfie in Team India’s retro 1992 World Cup jersey

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan showed a glimpse of the Indian Cricket team's retro jersey for the forthcoming Australia tour in a selfie uploaded on social media site Twitter on November 24.

Dhawan’s tweet confirmed that Team India will be wearing the 1992 World Cup kit for their upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, set to start from November 27.



The left-handed batsman tweeted the picture along with the caption: "New jersey, renewed motivation, ready to go".

The dark blue new kit also sports coloured stripes on the top, just like the 1992 team India jersey. However, this one has names of Team India’s new sponsors BYJUs and MPL Sports printed on it.

Here's a glimpse of what the 1992 World Cup jersey of Team India looked like:

The Australia team was the first one to sport a retro jersey back in 2018-19, during India’s last tour. They had sported the Australia team’s 1985 World Series kit.

The Australian team had worn another retro jersey earlier this year – their 1999 World Cup kits. They were joined by the New Zealand cricket team, which, too, sported their 1999 jersey.

Notably, the India-Australia ODI series will mark India’s first limited-overs game after almost nine months. The last one was played against New Zealand in February, while the South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe ones had to cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.