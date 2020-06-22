App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's permanent signatory status of Washington Accord extended by 6 years: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

"The membership of the Washington Accord is international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the country," he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on June 22 that India has secured a "permanent signatory" status of the Washington Accord for another next six years.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement and explain why this news of significance, he said: “The membership of the Washington Accord is international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the country.”

The HRD Minister added: “It encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level.”

Some other member nations who are signatories of the accreditation agreement established in the year 1989 are China, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Engineering #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank #Union HRD Minister #Washington accord

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street opens slightly lower as coronavirus cases mount

Wall Street opens slightly lower as coronavirus cases mount

Fitch revises outlook on Airtel to negative from stable; affirms at 'BBB-'

Fitch revises outlook on Airtel to negative from stable; affirms at 'BBB-'

These are the technologies that will revolutionise businesses in the Post-COVID era

These are the technologies that will revolutionise businesses in the Post-COVID era

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.