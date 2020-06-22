India's permanent signatory status of Washington Accord extended by 6 years: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal



Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on June 22 that India has secured a "permanent signatory" status of the Washington Accord for another next six years.Taking to Twitter to make the announcement and explain why this news of significance, he said: “The membership of the Washington Accord is international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the country.”The HRD Minister added: “It encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level.”Some other member nations who are signatories of the accreditation agreement established in the year 1989 are China, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.