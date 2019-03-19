India's gets first LBGT theatre group Q Rang

India’s transgender community has achieved yet another feat and will soon launch an all-transgender theatre group in Kerala. The announcement was made by Prijith -- the founder of Queerythm, an organisation working to ensure the welfare of sexual and gender minorities – on Queer Pride Day.

Quint reported that after the march flagged off by councillor TN Binu from University College reached Manaveeyam Veedi in Thiruvananthapuram, Prijith announced the launch of an LGBT theatre group, Q Rang, which would be the first of its kind in India. He also informed about the launch of a self-help group for the transgender community called Jwala.

Once Q Rang and Jwala are launched, cultural programmes will be held, and they will be inaugurated by actor Archana Padmini. Sreejith Sundaram will direct a performance that would be put up by Q Rang next, followed by the screening of a documentary – ‘Birds of Paradise’.

The theme of the second edition of the Queerythm Pride Walk held on Sunday was “walk for equality” and the Times of India reported that more than 500 people participated in it. Members and supporters of LGBTQIA community from across India and some even from abroad, flew in to take part in the event.

His exuberance and joy at the success of the pride march reflected on his face. He said: “I was pleasantly surprised to see the turnout. There are people coming from other states – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal – and there are foreigners too.”

Speaking to The Quint, Prijith informed that the march followed green protocols. “None of the material we used are non-biodegradable. The rainbow flags are all made of cotton or cotton-mixed material,” the social workers added.

The march cut through busy city streets, without disturbing the traffic flow, while the jubilant participants marched on in fun and frolic, stopping only to pose for a photographer here and there.