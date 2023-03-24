 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

India’s focus must shift to a shorter regimen to tackle drug- resistant TB: Experts 

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

India can save up to $150 million per year by switching to a newer, shorter regimen for treating tuberculosis, one expert says. 

The theme for 2023 World Tuberculosis Day is Yes. We can end TB.

Experts have urged the government to speed up access to new, shorter and safer treatments of tuberculosis patients in India to tackle the increasing burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases.

“In high TB-burden countries including India, the availability of a six month, all-oral regimen for the treatment of people with drug- resistant TB can be a game-changer in ensuring that more patients can start and complete treatment sooner, with better outcomes and fewer side-effects,” said Animesh Sinha, HIV/TB/Hepatitis Advisor at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders (MSF), UK.

Implementation of the BPaLM (Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid and Moxifloxacin) regimen for treatment of drug-resistant TB will reduce the burden on the health system, he said.

“We urge the Indian government to take immediate, necessary steps to roll out this regimen and save more lives,” Sinha added.