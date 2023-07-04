India's first Vedic theme park opens in Noida. Watch

Vedic themed Vedvan Park, dedicated to 'Sapt Rishis' was inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanadth in Noida. (Image credit: @naveenoberoiin/Twitter)

The country’s first Vedic theme park has opened up in Noida, Sector 78. Built with Rs 27 crore, the park has more than 50,000 plants that are mentioned in the Vedas such as banyan, kalpavriksha, and coconut, Times of India reported. It will also highlight excerpts from the four Vedic literature pieces -- Rig Veda, Atharva Veda, Yajur Veda, and Sama Veda -- via laser shows, wall paintings, and sculptures.

The park, named Vedvan, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The construction of the park had begun in January 2021. The land on which it has been built used to be a dump yard, Vandana Srivastava from Noida Authority told the publication. The soil in the area had to be compacted and trees were then planted.



India's first vedic theme park, Ved Van Park inaugurated in Noida.#EIIRInteresting

Video Credit; Unknown, ViaWeb pic.twitter.com/xk0CzyjK4i

— Pareekh Jain (@pareekhjain) July 3, 2023

“The park will be divided into seven zones named after the sages of the Vedic age like Kashyap, Bharadvaj, Gautam, Atri, Vasishtha, Vishvamitra, and Agastya. Information on the Indian sages and the holy scriptures will be displayed,” Srivastava told the publication.

The Vedic theme park also has a gym and an amphitheatre powered by solar energy and is scheduled to have laser shows organised for the visitors, the report stated.

Read more: Noida Restaurant Service Charge Fight: What To Do If A Restaurant Levies Service Charge?