India's first UPI ATM: Viral video shows man withdrawing cash without card

Ravi Sutanjani demonstrated the use of UPI ATM. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on X by @Ravisutanjani)

A video of a man withdrawing cash from India’s first UPI-ATM, using the cardless withdrawal, has caught the attention of social media. Hitachi Payment Services launched the UPI-ATM, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India, on Tuesday, during the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The new platform is claimed to offer secure cardless cash withdrawals.

“UPI ATM: The future of fintech is here,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the video.

The video features Ravi Sutanjani, an active X user who posts about fintech and startups, making a cash withdrawal of Rs 500 using his UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Calling it an "innovative feature for Bharat", he demonstrated how he withdrew the cash from the cardless ATM.

He began with a simple click on the screen showing “UPI cardless cash”. He then selected the amount he wanted to withdraw, from Rs 100, Rs 500, 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. After clicking on Rs 500, a QR code appeared on the screen. He scanned it using his BHIM app, chose the bank account from which he wanted to withdraw the money. He entered the PIN on his UPI following which the transaction was successful and the cash came out of the ATM.

While the video on Sutanjani’s account has over 2.2 million views, the same video on Piyush Goyal’s account has over 1.5 million views.

What is the UPI-ATM?

The UPI-ATM is a white label ATM that facilitates cardless cash withdrawals. It allows customers of participating banks to withdraw cash without using an ATM or debit card. White label ATMs are those that are owned and operated by non-bank entities.

Main features of the UPI-ATM service

It provides an interoperable, cardless transaction facility.

The withdrawal limit is Rs 10,000 per transaction. This will be part of the existing daily UPI limit and as per the limit set by the issuer bank for UPI-ATM transactions.

There is no need to carry a card for ATM cash withdrawals and one can take out cash from multiple accounts using the UPI app.