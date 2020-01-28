India's first underwater metro nears completion

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has nearly completed the country’s first underwater metro project. The authority is expected to complete its East-West project by March 2022 and is currently awaiting a final instalment of Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian Railway Board.

KMRC has also been given a soft loan of Rs 4,160 crore by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which funds 48.5 percent of the project.

The new line should carry almost a million people daily and will take less than a minute to cross a 520-meter underwater tunnel. This will save tremendous time for the city’s population, as it takes around 20 minutes by ferry over the Hoogly and another hour to cross the Howrah Bridge.

This project was due for completion in 2014 but was plagued by problems such as squatters on the planned route. Issues like these have increased the project cost from Rs 4,900 crore for 14 km to around Rs 8,600 crore for 17 km.

“About 40% of total transport demand will be tackled by these two metro services. It will be a relief for environmental pollution and the city should be much more decongested," Manas Sarkar, KMRC’s Managing Director told Mint

KMRC is expected to repay JICA’s loan over 30 years after an initial six-year moratorium, with an interest rate between 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent.