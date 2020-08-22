India’s COVID-19 case count surges past 3 million mark

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases on August 22 surged past the three-million mark, as the country earlier in the day reported its highest single-day spike of 69,878 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total death toll in the country stands at 55,794, reported News18.

Besides, the ministry also claimed that as the country reached the grim milestone of 30 lakh cases it also crossed the milestone of conducting one million COVID-19 tests in a day.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing in Geneva, "And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now."

He added, "But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.

"So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years."

He urged "national unity" and "global solidarity".

"That is really key with utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine," he stated.