Indian thrashes robber at US departmental store. Watch viral video

A Sikh man had taken matters into his own hands, found a sturdy stick and had begun to hit the robber as the other man held his hands. (Screengrab from video shared by @dannydeurbina on Twitter)

Amid multiple reports of store robbery in the US, a video doing rounds on social media showed a man, who appeared to be Indian or of Indian origin, beat up an attempted robber at a departmental store in New York City.

The origin of the video is unclear but the clip shows a man with his face covered with a blue cloth can be seen dumping products randomly into a bin as the storekeeper tries to intervene. The man then pretends to draw out a weapon to scare the staff but when no weapon shows up, the staff tries to restrain the robber when suddenly blows begin to rain on him.

A Sikh man had taken matters into his own hands, found a sturdy stick and had begun to hit the robber as the other man held his hands together.



I’ve watched this video of two convenience store workers publicly flogging a thug thief 1837926 times this morning. FAFO levels through the roof! pic.twitter.com/skTwhtIH0U

— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) August 2, 2023

The video was recorded by a person standing from behind a partition as he narrates the whole incident.

Social media users lauded the men for their courage.

"That’s a public service announcement. Instructional video. I feel so uplifted," Larry Cloetta (@not_insayne) wrote. Another Twitter user Chad Kerkvliet @ChadKerkvliet) added, "I can’t get enough of this, this is exactly what needs to be done."

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans," tweeted a third user while Zorro cofounder Abhishek Asthana, better known as Gabbar Singh to his 1.4 million Twitter followers commented, "Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive in the picture."

Read more: CEO sacks employees for chasing thieves out of a store