Meet the Indians who travelled to all 7 continents in 3 days, broke world record

Two Indians made it to all of the world's seven continents in record-breaking time, earning a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra finished their escapade in just a little over three days (3 days, 1 hour) shattering the record previously held by Khawla Al Romaithi from the United Arab Emirates (3 days, 14 hours)

Irani is a popular Mumbai-based physiotherapist who has also worked with the Indian cricket team, The Hindu reported. He has been to 90 countries. Mitra is a chemical engineer, who quit his job in 2014 to explore the world.

But their latest adventure was unlike any other.

Irani, 64, and Mitra, 39, encountered several challenges while planning the trip. During COVID-19, many countries delayed visa processing and their cruise to Antarctica was cancelled.

Pandemic restrictions gradually eased and they pushed their trip to December this year.

"We managed and the route selection and traveling with constraints post-COVID-19 was thrilling," Mitra told The Hindu. Their trip required quick immigration clearances, plane, bus and taxi rides and obtaining signatures from witnesses across locations. “We had a GPS attached so there was no question of hoodwinking the authorities,” Irani said. They had to be mentally and physically fit for the adventure. Their efforts paid off as they now hold the record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents. As enduring as their love for travel is, Ali and Mitra know that their record is fleeting. "Today we might be successful in breaking a record, tomorrow someone else will break our record," they were quoted as saying by Guinness.

