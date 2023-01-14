 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the Indians who travelled to all 7 continents in 3 days, broke world record

Jan 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra now hold the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents.

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra undertook the escapade in December, 2022. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Two Indians made it to all of the world's seven continents in record-breaking time, earning a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Dr Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra finished their escapade in just a little over three days (3 days, 1 hour) shattering the record previously held by Khawla Al Romaithi from the United Arab Emirates (3 days, 14 hours)

Irani is a popular Mumbai-based physiotherapist who has also worked with the Indian cricket team, The Hindu reported. He has been to 90 countries. Mitra is a chemical engineer, who quit his job in 2014 to explore the world.

But their latest adventure was unlike any other.

Irani, 64, and Mitra, 39, encountered several challenges while planning the trip. During COVID-19, many countries delayed visa processing and their cruise to Antarctica was cancelled.

Pandemic restrictions gradually eased and they pushed their trip to December this year.