 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Indians laid off by Amazon seek new roles: ‘On H-1B visa, time is of the essence’

Curated by : Ria Saini
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

Amazon plans to cut as many as 10,000 jobs, close on the heels of the mass layoffs at Twitter and Meta.

Raj Kansagra and Dixitha Kasturi are among those who lost their jobs. (Images: LinkedIn)

Indian professionals impacted by Amazon layoffs are speaking out online about the loss of their dream jobs, while trying to find new opportunities in the United States, where they are living on H-1B and student visas.

Raj Kansagra, who is based in California, said he was let go after six years at Amazon. He worked with the Alexa unit.

"We have seen Alexa grow from its early days and it's been an incredible journey," Kansagra wrote on LinkedIn. "I'm proud of what we built together."

He added that he was looking for opportunities in Backend Software Engineering (Product/Infra).

"I'm on an H1-B visa so time is of the essence to find something new," Kansagra said in his post.