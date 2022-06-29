Indian women flying from Bangkok to Chennai caught with 109 live snakes, lizards

Two Indian women were caught in Bangkok airport allegedly trying to smuggle 109 live animals in their luggage--including snakes, lizards, porcupines, armadillos, and turtles--to Chennai.

The discovery was made on Monday at Suvarnabhumi Airport after X-ray machines detected suspicious objects inside two suitcases, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation told New York Post.

On opening the bags, security officials found 50 lizards, 35 turtles, 20 snakes, two white porcupines and two armadillos.

The luggage belonged to 38-year-old Nithya Raja and 24-year-old Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim who were bound for a flight to Chennai, Thai authorities told Bangkok Post.

Both women were detained and handed over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police station for legal action. They have been charged with violating the country’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019, the Animal Disease Act of 2015 and the Customs Act of 2017.

The agency, however, did not say what the suspects were planning to do with the animals upon arriving at their destination, or what happened to them after they were rescued from the suitcases.