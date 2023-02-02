Indian woman on Emirates plane that landed back in Dubai after 13 hours of flying

An Indian woman recalled her experience of being on an Emirates flight from Dubai to New Zealand that headed back to where it took off after flying for 13 hours. The flight was forced to make a U-turn after flooding at the Auckland airport last week.

Emirates flight EK448 to Auckland had taken off from Dubai at around 10.30am on January 27.

The flight travelled for 13 hours before landing right where it had taken off – in Dubai. The incident has earned the nickname of “the 13 hour flight to nowhere” on social media.

The woman, who lives in New Zealand, was returning home from India via Dubai with her son. Calling it an “unexpected turn of events”, she said the plane had flown for eight of the total 16 hours when it turned back. The Dubai-Auckland flight is Emirates’ longest commercial route.

Moneycontrol News