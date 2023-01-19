 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian woman after being laid off by Microsoft in US: 'On visa, limited time'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Microsoft employees who lost their jobs too took to social media to share the grim news and seek new opportunities. CEO Satya Nadella said the layoffs, affecting less than 5 per cent of Microsoft's workforce, would conclude by the end of March

Harshita Jhavar worked as a data and applied scientist at Microsoft in the US. (Image credit: Harshita Jhavar/LinkedIn)

Microsoft on Wednesday began its massive job cuts of eliminating 10,000 employees as the company braces for potential recession. The layoffs add to the tens of thousands announced in recent months across the technology sector, which has downshifted following a strong growth period during the pandemic. Like others who were laid off by their companies, Microsoft employees who lost their jobs too took to social media to share the grim news and seek new opportunities.

Among those who lost their jobs at Microsoft is Harshita Jhavar a data and applied scientist in Washington, United States.

“I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position.”

The employee from India spent over four years at the company before she was terminated.