Indian woman after being laid off by Microsoft in US: 'On visa, limited time'

Microsoft on Wednesday began its massive job cuts of eliminating 10,000 employees as the company braces for potential recession. The layoffs add to the tens of thousands announced in recent months across the technology sector, which has downshifted following a strong growth period during the pandemic. Like others who were laid off by their companies, Microsoft employees who lost their jobs too took to social media to share the grim news and seek new opportunities.

Among those who lost their jobs at Microsoft is Harshita Jhavar a data and applied scientist in Washington, United States.

“I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position.”

The employee from India spent over four years at the company before she was terminated.

“Please help me find a suitable position to connect with a team where I can have a relevant role to play. I will be persistent until I crack my next move,” said the engineer who spent a year at IIT-Madras as a research associate between 2015 and 2016. In a note to employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the layoffs, affecting less than 5 per cent of Microsoft's workforce, would conclude by the end of March, with notifications beginning Wednesday. Along with Amazon, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc announced cuts of 11,000 jobs, while cloud-based software company Salesforce Inc said it would cut 10% of its 80,000-member workforce. Overall, in 2022, more than 97,000 job cuts in tech were announced, highest for the sector since 2002, when 131,000 cuts were announced, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Moneycontrol News

