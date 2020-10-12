172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|indian-twitter-applauds-parles-decision-to-blacklist-toxic-tv-channels-amid-fake-trp-row-5953671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Twitter applauds Parle's decision to blacklist 'toxic' TV channels amid fake TRP row

#ParleG trended high on Twitter with many supporting its decision and calling it a socially responsible brand. Bajaj Auto had also blacklisted three channels for advertising.

Moneycontrol News
No. 1: Parle | CRP: 6,029 million (12 percent increase) (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
No. 1: Parle | CRP: 6,029 million (12 percent increase) (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Consumer brand Parle, maker of the iconic Parle-G biscuits, has been garnering praise and support from Twitterati after it announced that it won't advertise on TV channels that promote "toxic content" amid the television rating point (TRP) racket currently unfolding.

According to a report in Livemint, Senior Category Head Krishnarao Buddha of Parle Products said, "We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content."

Mumbai Police recently said that it had unveiled a racket where Republic TV and at least two more channels were manipulating TRPs.

Interestingly, Parle is not the first brand to take a stand against spurrious news channels. A few days ago, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 that Bajaj Auto had blacklisted three channels on the advertising front.

After the announcement by Parle went viral, #ParleG trended high on Twitter with many supporting its decision and calling it a socially responsible brand.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #ParleG #Twitter

