Indian students should operate in English 24/7: Dubai university’s advice

Professor Dame Heather McGregor said that India was an important market for the university. (Representational Photo).

The past year has witnessed an exponential rise (68.76 per cent) in the number of students relocating abroad to pursue higher studies, as per data provided by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Subhas Sarkar.

A report in the Indian Express stated that how Dubai had emerged as a popular destination among students and Professor Dame Heather McGregor Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University in Dubai felt that it was critical for students to communicate in English right through the day.

"The greatest predictor of whether people will succeed in our university, on any of our campuses, is the strength of their English language capabilities. Therefore, I would strongly encourage Indian students to practice operating their whole lives, 24 hours a day, in English, because that will be needed when you study with us," McGregor said.

He further added a key reason behind increasing number of students choosing Dubai was the cosmopolitan nature of the city and its impressive safety rate.

"Dubai is one of the most sophisticated and cosmopolitan cities in the world with residents from more than 180 different countries, it is the safest country in the world with a negligible crime rate, has a sizeable Indian population (meaning cultural assimilation for Indian students is easy) and is only a short flight away from home," he added.

McGregor also said that India was an important market for the university and had witnessed an increase in the number of students joining the University from the country.

"India is a key market for us, and our university has experienced significant enrolments from India. Heriot-Watt University Dubai witnessed a YoY growth of 26 per cent from India during the academic year 2022/23," he added.