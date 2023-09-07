Indian student thrashed by Black women in Netherlands in shocking video

The video uploaded on X claims the student was Indian. (Representational)

In a shocking incident that unfolded on the streets of the Netherlands, an unidentified Indian student found herself at the centre of a violent altercation with a group of African women following which she was brutally assaulted. The confrontation, caught on camera, has left people shocked and speculating the reason behind the fight.

The incident began as a heated argument between the Indian girl and one of the African women seen on video. Tensions escalated rapidly, and what started as a verbal exchange soon spiralled into a full-blown physical brawl. The catalyst for this altercation appeared to be an alleged racist comment, though the exact details remain shrouded in uncertainty.

The video footage captures the distressing moment when the African woman, visibly agitated, tugs at the Indian girl's bag. The Indian student resists the forceful attempt which triggers an alarming turn of events.

It started with a nudge and push and eventually turned into a full-blown fight despite the Indian student refraining from hitting her back.

Then, the woman began to unleash a torrent of violence upon the Indian girl, delivering punches and kicks to her face and body. The situation escalated further as members of the African woman's group joined in, surrounding her and brutally assaulting her.

Equally disturbing was the apathetic response of bystanders who chose not to intervene. Instead of coming to the aid of the student, several onlookers opted to record the incident on their mobile phones, some even cheered on the aggressors.



An INNOCENT Indian student mobbed by African people (Black people), gets robbed and beaten by the crowd. War between immigrants. ATROCIOUS pic.twitter.com/n1jiN7J9pK — Epic Rage Fights (@epic_rage_fight) September 6, 2023

The video, which has since been uploaded by Epic Rage Fights, carries the caption: "An INNOCENT Indian student mobbed by African people (Black people), gets robbed and beaten by the crowd. War between immigrants. ATROCIOUS."

The video is undated and Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The clip got over 14,500 views on X and users urged for action against the assaulters.

“It's heart breaking. Govt should take strict action as it's a really serious issue,” one user wrote.

“What is this world coming to. I miss the good old days before all of the hateful acts of violence,” wrote another.