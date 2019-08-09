App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian soil reaches Moon before Chandrayaan 2 - here's how

An Israeli lander crashed on the Lunar surface, leaving everything except the Lunar Library, damaged. This library carried a tiny biological sample from India along with it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Surface of the Moon (NASA)
Surface of the Moon (NASA)

The journey of the first privately funded spacecraft to reach the Moon was rather short. Beresheet – the Israeli lunar lander – had begun its journey onboard a SpaceX rocket on February 21 but it crash-landed a month later. Everything was broken and mangled, except the Lunar Library, which carried a tiny biological sample from India along with it.

The Lunar Library was created with the intention of serving as a backup for life on Earth (consider it to be a modern-day Noah’s arc) in case a mass extinction takes place. The 30 million-page archive of human history covers every subject possible -- cultures, nations, languages, time periods, and so on.

All of the data is stored in a 100-gram nanotechnology device that was created by the US-based non-profit organisation Arch Mission Foundation (AMF). The organisation exists to make repositories of human civilisation which they eventually plan to spread throughout space, reported The Hindu.

The AMF released a statement confirming that the Lunar Library is intact, which they reportedly learnt through imagery data provided by NASA.

Nova Spivack, the co-founder of the non-profit has revealed that the repository that reached the Moon aboard the Israeli lander contained a Bodhi tree sample from Gaya along with information on Indian music and languages.

He further said: “The management of Mahabodhi stupa (Bihar) gave me a leaf from the Bodhi tree and some soil. We mixed these with relics from saints and yogis, as well as earth from sacred caves and tiny bits of relics from India, China, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal and Tibet.”

This effectively means that Indian soil reached the Lunar surface before Chandrayaan II could make a soft landing on the dark side of the Moon.

The top four layers of the library consist of 60,000 images of books, photographs, documents, etc. While the first layer is visible to the naked eye using a magnifying glass, the next three layers require a powerful microscope to be read.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #lunar library #Moon mission

