Indian size of footwear will be launched soon: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

'We will give it a finishing touch and implement it across the country once it is approved,' Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends.

While addressing footwear industry representatives, the minister asked them to focus on quality and sustainable manufacturing processes to tap business opportunities in the developed world.

The Indian footwear and leather industry is not only a major foreign exchange earner but being a labour-intensive sector, it also provides employment to approximately 4.5 million people, 40 percent of whom are women, he said, adding that India has the capacity to become the world's largest and best-quality footwear manufacturer.

"We can leverage the free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia and we are hopeful that in the next few months, we will finalise many more free trade agreements to help you grow your business with zero duty on finished leather products and footwear available for you to exploit bigger and better markets," Minister Piyush Goyal told the industry representatives.

India is in the final stages of concluding FTA negotiations with the UK. The country is also negotiating similar pacts with Canada and European Union (EU).

In June, along similar lines, Goyal had said that India would soon have its own standard body sizes for the apparel sector with only the final touches pending following the conclusion of a nationwide survey.

"The faculty members of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, who conducted the survey (after) travelling to every state, have done very good work. A presentation (of the survey) was made before me a few days ago," Goyal said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"We will give it a finishing touch and implement it across the country once it is approved," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

