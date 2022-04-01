Indian Railways: On IRCTC's Navratri special menu for train passengers, aloo chaap, paneer makhmali. See full list

Indian railways: The bookings for IRCTC's Navratri menu opened on March 28. (Representational image)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, has introduced a special menu for passengers traveling by trains during the Navratri festival. The dishes are cooked without onion and garlic, and are prepared with rock salt, a requirement for people observing the Navratri fast.

The Navratri special menu will be available on trains from April 2 when Navratri begins, news agency ANI reported. The starting price of food items from this menu is Rs. 99.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival to mark the first month of the Hindu calendar.

Here is the full list of food items on IRCTC’s Navratri special menu:

Aloo Chaap, Sabudana tikka,

Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) Kheer.

This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) kheer.

Includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha

Sabudana Khichdi with curd

How to book IRCTC’s Navratri special menu?

The bookings for the Navratri menu opened on March 28. Passengers can make the bookings through the IRCTC app or visit the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or by calling 1323.

(With inputs from ANI)