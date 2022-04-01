English
    Indian Railways: On IRCTC's Navratri special menu for train passengers, aloo chaap, paneer makhmali. See full list

    Navratri 2022: The dishes on IRCTC's special menu for train passengers are cooked without onion and garlic, and are prepared with rock salt, a requirement for people observing the Navratri fast.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    Indian railways: The bookings for IRCTC's Navratri menu opened on March 28. (Representational image)

    Indian railways: The bookings for IRCTC's Navratri menu opened on March 28. (Representational image)


    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, has introduced a special menu for passengers traveling by trains during the Navratri festival. The dishes are cooked without onion and garlic, and are prepared with rock salt, a requirement for people observing the Navratri fast.

    The Navratri special menu will be available on trains from April 2 when Navratri begins, news agency ANI reported. The starting price of food items from this menu is Rs. 99.

    Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival to mark the first month of the Hindu calendar.

    Here is the full list of food items on IRCTC’s Navratri special menu:

    Starters

    Aloo Chaap, Sabudana tikka,

    Main course

    Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

    This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) Kheer.

    Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali

    This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal (custard apple) kheer.

    Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi Masala
    Includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha

    Sabudana Khichdi with curd

    How to book IRCTC’s Navratri special menu?

    The bookings for the Navratri menu opened on March 28. Passengers can make the bookings through the IRCTC app or visit the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or by calling 1323.

    (With inputs from ANI)
    Tags: #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Navratri
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 09:31 am
