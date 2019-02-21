App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways joins the Gully Boy bandwagon, releases rap song warning against ticket-less travel

Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, also shared the full video of Railways' rendition of the song ‘Tera Time Aayega’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

The Internet is doting on the Indian Railways at the moment for the incredible spin it gave to Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s chartbuster ‘Apna Time Ayega’ to issue a warning to ticket-less travellers.

While multiple versions of the song are out already, some a parody, others adapted to send across a different message, the Indian Railways’ rendition of it has caught on for all the right reasons.

Cashing in on the popularity of the rap song, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, took to Twitter to share the full video of ‘Tera Time Aayega’.

Here's what he posted:

The video, a montage of photographs printed on rail tickets, shows people standing in queues to buy them. Meanwhile, a smart ticket collector lurks around.

The song has been tweaked to Tera Time Aayega, which warns passengers commuting without a ticket.

The video ends with an advisory from the railways to purchase tickets and use UTS app or ATVM machines to do so. It also warns people that if you’re travelling without a ticket, you’ll definitely get caught in Hindi.

But we all know that Twitter is tough and some users ridiculed the Indian Railways over a host of issues.

Here’s what they said:


 
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal #Ranveer Singh

